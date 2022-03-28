 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $75,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $75,000

Great looking brick ranch located just minutes from all downtown Florence has to offer. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home. Formal living room with tons of natural light great for entertaining or relaxing. Kitchen opens up nicely to dining area. Main bedroom with private bath. Fenced-in backyard with large storage area/carport.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert