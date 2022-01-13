3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $85,000

All brick 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms with an open floor plan. This home features a new roof in 2021, new central HVAC unit in 2021, new water heater, and newer carpet, and gas oven. The exterior features a 2 car detached garage, carport, deck and a fully fenced in spacious back yard. All the kitchen appliances and the washer and dryer convey with the home.