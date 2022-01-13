 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $85,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $85,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $85,000

All brick 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms with an open floor plan. This home features a new roof in 2021, new central HVAC unit in 2021, new water heater, and newer carpet, and gas oven. The exterior features a 2 car detached garage, carport, deck and a fully fenced in spacious back yard. All the kitchen appliances and the washer and dryer convey with the home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game
Local News

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was tackled and arrested on the floor during the Wilson-Hartsville basketball game. Lt. Mark Blair of the Hartsville Police Department reported that he received information from another officer that Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, who was wanted on a probation violation was at the game. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert