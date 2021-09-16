3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $875

To view this property please stop by our office, 515 S. Cashua Drive, Monday-Friday anytime between 8:30-4:00 to get the key. We require a $40 cash key deposit and will also have to make a copy of your drivers license. You will have an hour to view the property, and once the key is back your key deposit will be returned. $875.00 monthly rent, $875.00 security deposit. Monthly income must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rent. Please call us at 843-667-0041 with any questions.