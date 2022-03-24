Bungalow/craftsman style home located in the heart of Florence, SC. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Screened porch. New HVAC unit and duct work. New windows. Great investment opportunity. Interior needs to be finished. Sold AS IS. $89,900.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $89,800
