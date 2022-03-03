 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $89,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $89,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $89,900

Bungalow/craftsman style home located in the heart of Florence, SC. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Screened porch. New HVAC unit and duct work. New windows. Great investment opportunity. Interior needs to be finished. Sold AS IS. $89,900.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wilson, West Florence boys to clash in Class 4A, lower-state final at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Florence Center
High School

Wilson, West Florence boys to clash in Class 4A, lower-state final at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. -- How can it get any better than this? Wilson's boys will play city rival West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the SCHSL's Class 4A lower-state championship. Where? There's nowhere else the Tigers and Knights would rather be: The Florence Center. Tuesday's winner would then advance to the March 5 state championship game at 7 p.m. at USC Aiken against the upper state's Irmo-A.C. Flora winner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert