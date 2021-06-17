3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $89,900

208 S. Calhoun St. Florence SC. Complete Southern Charm just hit the market and priced to sell at $89,900.... 3 bedroom 2 bath bungalow with hardwood flooring through out, a formal living room, dedicated dining room, extra storage and a bonus room that can be used for a family room or den. This home is a must see with over 1596 Sqft of living space that can be your dream home with the right touches. PROPERTY WAS BUILT PRIOR TO 1978 AND LEAD BASE PAINT MAY POTENTIALLY EXIST. THIS PROPERTY MAY QUALIFY FOR VENDEE FINANCING (Vendee ID: 131575) THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD AS IS.