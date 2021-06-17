3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $94,900

Looking for a property to make your very own masterpiece in an established neighborhood! Well, here's the property for you! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with over 1,600 square feet of living area is just the canvas to start with. The kitchen, living room, and den/family room could possibly be converted to an open floor plan. The bonus room could be used as a home office or a game room. Outside, there is an attached patio/carport. The backyard, which is fenced in and spacious could be used for entertaining and recreation. Regarding location, this property is accessible to all amenities (i.e. employment, hospitals, schools, shopping, Florence airport, Francis Marion University, downtown Florence, major roads, Highway 76 and I-95). With endless possibilities, this property would be great as a primary residence or investment property. Priced to sell! Call your Realtor to schedule a showing! PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD AS IS, WHERE IS.