3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $99,990

Huge Price Reduction from Original ask price!! Priced to sell! Come see this 1991 Destiny Mobile Home, 25'W X 52'L, completely renovated and like new. This home features custom cabinetry, wood subfloors, drywall has replaced all the wall-paneling, tile floors in the kitchen and master bath, wood-look laminate flooring throughout the home, remodeled bathrooms and updated appliances. The plumbing and electrical have also been updated. A new HVAC was installed in 2019 and the roof is less than 10 years old. The above ground SALTWATER pool and custom deck was put in just one year ago, and the 2 car detached garage is wired. A short drive to MUSC. Call and schedule your showing today!