Huge Price Reduction from Original ask price!! Priced to sell! Come see this 1991 Destiny Mobile Home, 25'W X 52'L, completely renovated and like new. This home features custom cabinetry, wood subfloors, drywall has replaced all the wall-paneling, tile floors in the kitchen and master bath, wood-look laminate flooring throughout the home, remodeled bathrooms and updated appliances. The plumbing and electrical have also been updated. A new HVAC was installed in 2019 and the roof is less than 10 years old. The above ground SALTWATER pool and custom deck was put in just one year ago, and the 2 car detached garage is wired. A short drive to MUSC. Call and schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $99,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Saturday's SC Pecan Music & Food Festival turned out to be a tale of two festivals -- one that was cool, windy and dry that was good to all vendors and a second that was cold, windy and wet that favored only food vendors.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Air Force chaplains from Florence have been selected for promotion.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Angelica C. Gary, a Florence County 6th grader, had two articles accepted for publication in the Stone Soup Literary magazine.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A 20-year-old Darlington man died early Sunday morning in a shooting just outside the city limits of Darlington.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Eight people have been arrested and charged in federal court for drug trafficking and firearms offenses in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a juvenile reported missing Friday.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- A business on Sardis Highway had two of its three buildings destroyed in an early Friday morning fire.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence home was damaged by fire shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence is getting ready to move forward on Project Urban Square. On the agenda for the 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, meeting of the Florence Design Review Board are the requests for certificates of appropriateness to construct the apartment building and the parking deck parts of the project.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina School Boards Association has withdrawn from the National School Boards Association.