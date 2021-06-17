 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $99,999

Town Home located in desirable Cypress Pointe. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms down and the master suite up. Home will need all new flooring and some updates. Lots of square footage at 1564 SF. Home is being sold AS-IS and at a great price of $101,200. Hurry come take a look at this great value.

Local News

Five graveyards relocated north of Florence in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Five graveyards have been found on a property located north of Florence in Darlington County. Brian Gandy, director of the Darlington County Historical Commission, and Jim Frederick, a professor at Clemson University, announced Monday that they used historic records, old maps and aerial photographs and site exploration to relocate five graveyards at the Clemson University Pee Dee Research and Education Center which is located adjacent to Dargans Pond near the Pee Dee River. 

Five people file for Florence County Council District 6 seat
Local News

Five people file for Florence County Council District 6 seat

FLORENCE, S.C. – Filing opened at noon Friday in the special election to fill the remainder of Steven DeBerry's term on the Florence County Council. Two Democrats, Louis Ashley and Kelvin Mitchell, and three Republicans, Corey Dixon, Randy Godbold, and Toney Moore, filed for the seat on Friday. 

