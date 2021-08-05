Pretty mobile home on two acres not far from Hartsville and Darlington. This home has brick underpinning. a 10 x 20 deck on the front and a 8x8 at the side of the house. This home has the open concept. The great room is opened to the kitchen and the dining area and the den. There's double sinks in both bathrooms. There's built-ins in the den and dining areas. Laundry room is large with lots of storage. The master bedroom is large with large walk-in closet. Call your agent today to see this pretty home.
3 Bedroom Home in Hartsville - $169,900
