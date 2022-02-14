3 Bedroom Home in Hartsville - $219,000

Country living with a renovated kitchen and island. Built in banquette for breakfast area with storage under cushions if needed. Formal dining area or home office with sunken living room. Den with wood burning fireplace opens to covered back deck area overlooking fenced yard. Separate laundry room at side entrance. New custom style front door opening to large front porch ready for rocking chairs! Large side yard includes grape vines, peach trees, pear trees, fig trees and blackberries. Garden beds include sprinkler system. Septic in front yard in the event new owner would like to add a pool. New windows and heat pump only 8 years old. This is a must to see! Turn off Indian Branch Road to Birdsnest and first house on left facing Birdsnest Road.