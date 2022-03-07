3 Bedroom Home in Hartsville - $269,000

Serene setting and private living at its best! Beautiful custom built 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on 3.8 acres in Dogwood Acres. Lake runs behind the property to enjoy nature and fishing. Community Lake Access also available on Lakewood Subdivision side. Vaulted ceilings, wainscoting, granite countertops, solid wood kitchen cabinetry, Pergo waterproof flooring, window blinds, and gas logs. 2 car garage, back deck, patio, and an above ground swimming pool that was installed in 2021. Whole yard Sprinkler System with well. Large 24x24 shop/garage with electricity and separate storage building. This home is a special property that is immaculate and like new!