3 Bedroom Home in Lamar - $156,000

A very nice brick home for a starter or retirement home. Outside of small town of Lamar 4/10 mile to Town of Lamar. 3 bedrooms and 1 and half bath. With a step in shower. House has been completely remodeled. Brand new appliances, roof is new, HVAC is New. Fresh painting new flooring and carpet. Fence in back yard. 2 outbuildings. No one live here since remodeling. A few miles from Darlington, Florence, Sumter, Lynchburg, and about 86 miles to Myrtle Beach.