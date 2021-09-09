This 1 story Double Wide manufactured home is located in a great location. This home has approx. 1800 sq ft located on .59 acres with 3 bedrooms 2 full bath and a 2 car detached carport. It has a storage shed with a small covered area for yard equipment or etc. Large master bedroom with a large bathroom and walk in closet. Master bathroom has a garden tub as well as a shower, double vanity. All other bedrooms have walk in closets as well. Fenced in backyard, lots of beautiful trees on this lot, some fruit trees. Lots of shade and plenty of room. Two Dog houses does not convey and Lilies planted in the yard will be removed prior to closing. HUGE PRICE REDUCTION BEING SOLD "AS IS"
3 Bedroom Home in Lamar - $80,000
FLORENCE, S.C. – Orangeland will be returning to Florence this fall. A sign located outside of 1243 West Lucas St. and Florence County property tax records say that the restaurant will be moving from its previous home on South Irby Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. – One of the first African Americans to serve on the Florence City Council has passed away.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Vulcraft Corporation will celebrate its 75th anniversary this year. It was founded in 1946 in Florence as an industrial steel fabrication facility.
IRMO, S.C. — LaNorris Sellers passed for five touchdowns Friday night to help lead South Florence to a 63-28 victory over Irmo.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore did not realize that when she called Billy D. Williams one or two weeks ago that their conversation would be the last time they spoke. Williams, the representative from District 1 on the Florence City Council from 1988 to 2010, passed away Saturday at the age of 78.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – For Kyle Larson, the Labor Day weekend finale Sunday night at Darlington Raceway was likely a case of déjà vu.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Wilson led 7-3 at halftime, but the Ashley Ridge Swamp Foxes rallied with a touchdown in the third quarter and another in the…
PAMPLICO, S.C. -- A pedestrian is dead and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are looking for the driver of the car who killed them.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The school mask mandates appear to be over.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The first race of the Labor Day Weekend at Darlington Thursday evening featured a starting field of about 200 which featured a pace of 12:30 a mile and an average completion time of 38:46.