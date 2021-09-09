3 Bedroom Home in Lamar - $80,000

This 1 story Double Wide manufactured home is located in a great location. This home has approx. 1800 sq ft located on .59 acres with 3 bedrooms 2 full bath and a 2 car detached carport. It has a storage shed with a small covered area for yard equipment or etc. Large master bedroom with a large bathroom and walk in closet. Master bathroom has a garden tub as well as a shower, double vanity. All other bedrooms have walk in closets as well. Fenced in backyard, lots of beautiful trees on this lot, some fruit trees. Lots of shade and plenty of room. Two Dog houses does not convey and Lilies planted in the yard will be removed prior to closing. HUGE PRICE REDUCTION BEING SOLD "AS IS"