 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lamar - $80,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lamar - $80,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lamar - $80,000

This 1 story Double Wide manufactured home is located in a great location. This home has approx. 1800 sq ft located on .59 acres with 3 bedrooms 2 full bath and a 2 car detached carport. It has a storage shed with a small covered area for yard equipment or etc. Large master bedroom with a large bathroom and walk in closet. Master bathroom has a garden tub as well as a shower, double vanity. All other bedrooms have walk in closets as well. Fenced in backyard, lots of beautiful trees on this lot, some fruit trees. Lots of shade and plenty of room. Two Dog houses does not convey and Lilies planted in the yard will be removed prior to closing. HUGE PRICE REDUCTION BEING SOLD "AS IS"

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Orangeland to return to Florence in the fall
Local News

Orangeland to return to Florence in the fall

FLORENCE, S.C. – Orangeland will be returning to Florence this fall. A sign located outside of 1243 West Lucas St. and Florence County property tax records say that the restaurant will be moving from its previous home on South Irby Street. 

'A man among men:' Florence remembers former Councilman Billy D. Williams
Local News

'A man among men:' Florence remembers former Councilman Billy D. Williams

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore did not realize that when she called Billy D. Williams one or two weeks ago that their conversation would be the last time they spoke. Williams, the representative from District 1 on the Florence City Council from 1988 to 2010, passed away Saturday at the age of 78. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert