Nice double-wide located on an acre of land. The home has an open floor plan with an eat in kitchen. There are two family rooms. The property is tucked away on a dirt road for privacy. Cl-100 has been done. The inspection was done in April 2023. All repairs on the inspection report are complete.
3 Bedroom Home in Latta - $105,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the first time since 2012, Derick Urquhart’s squad punched its ticket to Shelby, N.C., after defeating Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) 8-5 on Sunday …
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Back by popular demand, Darlington Raceway announced Thursday that the NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade will return after a …
FLORENCE, S.C. – For just the second time in program history, Florence Post 1 is one of the last eight American Legion teams standing.
SHELBY, N.C. -- Aydin Palmer struck out 14 batters, setting an American Legion World Series single-game record.
MULLINS, S.C. – The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles football team will defend their SCISA 3A state championship at a newly renovated facility de…