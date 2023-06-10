Nice double-wide located on an acre of land. The home has an open floor plan with an eat in kitchen. There are two family rooms. The property is tucked away on a dirt road for privacy. Cl-100 has been done. The inspection was done in April 2023. All repairs on the inspection report are complete.
3 Bedroom Home in Latta - $113,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE — The $810 million electric car battery factory that is bringing 1,170 jobs to Florence County will break ground on June 7.
LAKE CITY, S.C. − Matt Apicella might be from Ohio, but his heart is in Lake City. And the Lake City High School athletic director’s heart is …
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City Early College High School will be getting a new $11.3 million football stadium where the school’s track currently sits.
MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins High School hosted graduation for the class of 2023 for 90 seniors Friday.
FLORENCE, S.C. − South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette will headline a free football camp June 17 from 8 a.m.-noon at Wilson High School…