3 Bedroom Home in Latta - $289,000

Absolutely Gorgeous! This elegant home features approximately 2200 sq feet with three bedrooms and two and a half baths. It features a formal living room with fireplace & gas logs, formal dining room, den and kitchen/breakfast area. This home features gorgeous moldings and oversized baseboards throughout as well as hardwood floors. It also has custom plantation shutters. There's a large screened-in porch with lovely awnings overlooking well manicured lawn. It also features an office space and attached double car garage. This home is perfect for entertaining or your family with a lovely patio, deck, & courtyard with beautiful plantings. Also, there is a large guesthouse in back with that is partially finished that would be a perfect building for entertaining or guests. It has a mini-split heating/air unit & includes a nice den, kitchen area, and half bath(approx. 800 heated sq ft, not included in the sq ft of home). It is on a separate water & sewer bill. There's still more space that could be finished too. All of this is situated on 2.29 acres of land. Very conveniently located to shopping! The chandelier and drapes in the dining room do not stay. The drapes in the living Room do stay.