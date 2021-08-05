Country living at its finest! This 3 bedroom (plus a bonus), 2 bathroom home is situated on over 5 acres and is the perfect country setting. This home was built in 2018 and has been maintained in pristine condition and includes all the upgrades you desire. Features include: luxury vinyl flooring, plush carpet, black stainless-steel appliances, quartz kitchen sink, butcher block island, tile back splash, an abundance of cabinets, gas cooktop, large walk-in pantry, large laundry room with a sink and tile backsplash, large walk-in closets, a tankless hot water heater, an upgraded insulation package, nest thermostat, and a 3 ton electric heat pump. The first floor is 2,433 sq. ft. and the unfinished upstairs could be an additional 1,592 sq. ft. when finished. The exterior features a large front porch, side and back decks, detached 10x14 building with electric, fenced in back yard, well and sprinkler system, and all the privacy you heart desires! Don’t delay in seeing this exceptional home!
3 Bedroom Home in Latta - $299,000
