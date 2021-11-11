 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Latta - $89,900

Quaint 3 bedroom bungalow located in the heart of Latta. This home features a new metal roof, 1 year old heat pump with a ten year warranty, a gutter system, new laminate flooring, new vinyl windows, front porch and a back porch, outside storage, laundry room, storm doors and a good sized backyard.

