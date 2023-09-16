2022 Energy Efficient Manufactured Home and lot, approx. 924 sq.ft., three bedrooms, two bathrooms, split floor plan, eat in kitchen, county water & septic, $112,500
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $112,500
