3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $117,000

3 bedroom 2 full bath home with 9'+ ceilings formal living room and dining room large eat in kitchen and back mud room. Three car garage/work shop and outside storage. Front porch and screened in porch. Metal roof and near to new HVAC. Hardwood, tile and vinyl flooring. Fireplace in living room with gas insert. This home has lots of Charm and so much potential. Needs some personal touches to make it sparkle but with just a little work this home could be amazing. Large corner lot with lots of flowering trees and mature landscape. Call for more details or to schedule a showing.