3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $137,000

Look no further! Your charming 3 BD home in the heart of historic Marion awaits! Enjoy this turn-key 3 bedroom/1 bath all brick home that boasts hardwood and laminate floors throughout, an updated bathroom, eat in kitchen, and large fenced in backyard. There is also an outside patio area perfect for grilling and entertaining along with an air conditioned detached shed. Don't Delay- come see it before its to late! Seller is related to listing agent. This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Neither the Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS, nor the listing broker, nor their agents or subagents are responsible for the accuracy of the information. The buyer is responsible for verifying all information. This information is provided by the Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS for use by its members and is not intended for use for any other purpose.