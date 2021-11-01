 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $140,000

3 bedrooms, 2 bath 42X68 2001 Fleetwood Home with a detached garage/barn on a 4.91 acre parcel. Seller has completed renovations including: a new roof, new HVAC, new masonry skirting, new floor coverings, new water heater, new interior paint and ceiling fans. Public water, private septic system. Convenient to local shopping and job opportunities. I-95 is close by. There is plenty of room on this property for recreational use, small farm, horses or other interests.

