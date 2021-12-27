 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $159,900

This beautiful brick and vinyl home is located near Harmon Park, a lovely area in Marion. With approximately 1680 sf, there are three bedrooms and three full bathrooms and gorgeous Red Oak floors. The living room has a cozy fireplace with gas logs. Gas heat. The backyard is fenced and has an outside storage building and attached carport. Move in ready. Call Myra for an appointment. 843-430-1300

