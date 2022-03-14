 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $174,500

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $174,500

Renovated 3 bed 2 bath home located in Marion SC, 1 hour from Myrtle Beach SC. Freshly painted with new carpet in bedrooms. Split layout with private master bathroom. Attached carport with large back yard. Square footage is an estimate and if important please measure. All other information to be verified by buyer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fry calls out Rice at Trump rally

Fry calls out Rice at Trump rally

FLORENCE, S.C. — Even cold, wind and a tornado watch couldn't keep around 20,000 fans of former President Donald Trump from attending a rally held Saturday near the Florence Regional Airport to support Trump endorsed Russell Fry and Katie Arrington.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert