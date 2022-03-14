Renovated 3 bed 2 bath home located in Marion SC, 1 hour from Myrtle Beach SC. Freshly painted with new carpet in bedrooms. Split layout with private master bathroom. Attached carport with large back yard. Square footage is an estimate and if important please measure. All other information to be verified by buyer.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $174,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump will return to Florence March 12. Trump will appear at a Save America rally that will be held from 2 p.m. until late in evening on the grounds of the Florence Regional Airport located at 2100 Terminal Dr.
FLORENCE— — Since the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted to approve a policy of zero tolerance for fighting last year, the public pa…
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social m…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Even cold, wind and a tornado watch couldn't keep around 20,000 fans of former President Donald Trump from attending a rally held Saturday near the Florence Regional Airport to support Trump endorsed Russell Fry and Katie Arrington.
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Two-time Morning News Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year, Harris Avant, resigned from his post at Johnsonville after 25 y…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Donald Trump's Front Row Joes have arrived in Florence ahead of Saturday's Save America rally.
DARLINGTON, S.C.- Students from Darlington County gathered at Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology in the Conference Center to celebrate 50 students who have partnered with local businesses for a paid internship.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Kenny Gray knew his South Florence squad would be tested against Carolina Forest.
HARTSVILLE – Dancing with the stars of Darlington County, previously scheduled for Jan. 27 at the Center Theater, will take place March 17 at …
FLORENCE, S.C. – Donald Trump’s supporters flocked to Florence to attend his Save America Rally. — Among them were people like Bill and Vicky …