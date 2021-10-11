3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $189,500

EMPTY-NESTERS FLY THE COOP! A private oasis awaits you right out your back door of this beautiful brick home. Newly painted inside. Lovely screened back porch leads to an above ground swimming pool and nice wooden deck, surrounded by a chain link fence for privacy and security. This home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms contained in 1703 s.f. All appliances convey except W/D; includes large stainless steel fridge with french doors and pull out drawer, microwave, dishwasher and stove. Kitchen also has garbage disposal and sweet view of the pool. Insulated windows and Swedish Fireplace will keep you cozy on cold winter evenings. A metal roof tops it all and it will last forty years. Located in a gorgeous area of town known as English Park. Call Myra for a preview, 843-430-1300