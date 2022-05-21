Nestled in the center of this private 5 acre tract is a beautiful 2017 manufactured home boasting over 2300 heated sq.feet! This beauty has a winding private driveway with large fenced area! The home has gorgeous features such as a tray ceiling in the kitchen, columns, a granite island, French doors to the master bath with large soaking tub and double sinks, and a grand laundry room with extra storage, many cabinets and a mud sink. This will not last! See right away! This is to be sold as is, where is.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $192,500
