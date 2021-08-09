3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $198,000

Charming Two Story Cottage located in center of Historic Downtown Marion. This Cozy cottage is loaded with charm inside and out with fire flickering lanterns, street lamps, carriage hook up, unique brick court yards front and back, a private sitting area nestled below the pergola draped grapevines. Includes three bedrooms, one and a half baths, approx. 2120 sq. ft., wood floors and 9 ft. ceilings through out, adorable kitchen has beaded board ceiling, solid surface countertops and tile floors, formal living room w/fireplace and built in, formal dining room, Art studio/home office has brick floor and fireplace, newly enclosed sunroom has pecky cypress walls and brick floors with a relaxing view of the outdoor fireplace and rear courtyard. This home is a must see! Call for appt. $198,000.