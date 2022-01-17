3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $199,500

This move-in ready two-story home is on a large lot in a desirable neighborhood. From the modern and spacious kitchen and living space to the large fenced in backyard, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. Recent updates include new flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, professionally painted throughout, and a brand new roof in July 2021! Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood within walking distance to Historic Downtown Marion, and the Hike and Bike Trail. This home is a must-see! Buyer and Buyer Agent to verify all information.