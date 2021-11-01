 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $199,900

Enjoy this comfortable Large 3 bedroom 2 bath, all brick home with a beautiful Inground Salt Water Pool, in the desirable neighborhood of English Park. This house features a spacious Family room with Fireplace and built in book cases, a foyer, a beautiful formal dining room, and a second, large living room. The Huge kitchen includes Granite counter space, breakfast nook, bar area, and more cabinets than anyone could ever use! The bedrooms are all very large with good closet space, and ceiling fans. There is also an Amazingly BIG, Backyard Oasis, Salt Water Pool, Work Shop with 2 storage sheds, all fenced in and ready to enjoy.

