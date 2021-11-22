3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $225,000

Beautifully RENOVATED home in a prime location with a SECLUDED backyard and NO HOA! Almost 2 acres of your own paradise with fruit trees in front and back, new deck and above-ground pool in the rear, separate covered carport, and huge fenced-in backyard with a pear tree, apple tree, and muscadine grape vine. The backyard also features an 800 SF storage building and an additional 200 SF building with an attached chicken coop! The buildings could be used as a man-cave, she-shed, workshop, boat storage, etc. There is also plenty of room for an RV and 4-wheelers. New roof, new HVAC, new plumbing, new electrical, new subflooring, new flooring, new cabinets, new kitchen and bathrooms....this home is LIKE NEW!! Brick exterior, new Quartzite countertops, soft-close Birch cabinets---you will love how this home has been totally remodeled. 50 year warranty (45 years remaining) on the new metal roofing. New tile in bathrooms and kitchen and new bamboo floors throughout! This home also features a Double Oven in the amazing kitchen, a Tankless Hot Water Heater and a Whirlpool Whole House Filter System. This outside the city limits, but close to downtown Marion, a short drive to Florence, and only about an hour drive to Myrtle Beach! Schedule your showing today!!