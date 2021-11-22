Beautifully RENOVATED home in a prime location with a SECLUDED backyard and NO HOA! Almost 2 acres of your own paradise with fruit trees in front and back, new deck and above-ground pool in the rear, separate covered carport, and huge fenced-in backyard with a pear tree, apple tree, and muscadine grape vine. The backyard also features an 800 SF storage building and an additional 200 SF building with an attached chicken coop! The buildings could be used as a man-cave, she-shed, workshop, boat storage, etc. There is also plenty of room for an RV and 4-wheelers. New roof, new HVAC, new plumbing, new electrical, new subflooring, new flooring, new cabinets, new kitchen and bathrooms....this home is LIKE NEW!! Brick exterior, new Quartzite countertops, soft-close Birch cabinets---you will love how this home has been totally remodeled. 50 year warranty (45 years remaining) on the new metal roofing. New tile in bathrooms and kitchen and new bamboo floors throughout! This home also features a Double Oven in the amazing kitchen, a Tankless Hot Water Heater and a Whirlpool Whole House Filter System. This outside the city limits, but close to downtown Marion, a short drive to Florence, and only about an hour drive to Myrtle Beach! Schedule your showing today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
KELLYTOWN, S.C. – There was a brief flash of panic in Darren Lloyd’s mind.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Fred Carter says he will always cherish witnessing a moment between state Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. and his wife, Jean, dur…
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville's next mayor will be Casey Hancock.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence police are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person they want to talk to in connection with the Wednesday night armed robbery of a Florence convenience store.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Darla Moore Foundation and the Meeting Street Scholarship Fund have formed a partnership to expand scholarship availability to 26 high schools in eight Pee Dee region counties. The announcement was made on Monday at The Continuum in Lake City.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Final preparations for Hugh Leatherman's Friday funeral at the PAC continued Thursday as crews put the finishing touches on the tents that will be the place of the post-funeral reception.
- Updated
LAKE CITY, S.C. – There was a time when Emma Louise Hunt didn’t know if she’d ever play golf again, let alone at the college level.
- Updated
FORT MILL, S.C. – Being named to one all-star team is special in and of itself, but two?
FLORENCE, S.C. – First-year West Florence boys’ basketball coach Kevin Robinson will be without three projected starters (Avion McBride, Darre…
- Updated
KINGSTREE, S.C. – There’s no hint in Williamsburg Academy coach Don Shelley’s voice that his Stallions are intimidated by defending state cham…