3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $229,000

NEWLY RENOVATED BROKER OWNED PROPERTY. Like new brick ranch style home, approximately 2053 sf underroof including a carport and storage room, and 1626 sf of heated living area in a new open floorplan, including new architectural shingle roof, a new rear wood deck, indoor washer/dryer room addition, 3 bedrooms including master with two closets and a bath, 2 tile bathrooms, brick fireplace, all new Whirlpool kitchen appliances, new quartz counter tops and tile backsplash, new island bar with quartz top, new LVP flooring, refinished hardwood flooring in all bedrooms and hallway...this one is like new and ready for occupancy! Home includes a large outside storage room, an attached carport, alarm system, and a newly serviced gas-pack HVAC unit. Great neighborhood on a corner lot between Harmon Park and English Park near downtown Marion. Come see for yourself, this one is like new!

