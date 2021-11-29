3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $244,900

Historical 1.5 story home located in Harmon Park. Home is one of Marion's oldest, and certainly one of immediate neighborhoods most attractive. There have been many upgrades in recent years, that include wiring, plumbing, roof, and many interior upgrades that include kitchen and laundry. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout entire home. Master bed and bath on 1st floor. 2nd floor features 2 bedrooms/1 bath, that has been completely remodeled in past several years. Sprinkler system in place for beautifully landscaped yard, that has a very large back yard. Security system in place for home and detached storage. Call agent for further details!