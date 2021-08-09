Beautifully renovated 3 bd 2.5 ba Greek Revival style home listed on the Marion historic registry. This lovely home is a must see! New hardwood flooring, lighting, paint. Custom walk in shower in master bath with full body shower. Formal entry, living room and dining room. Great room off kitchen with woodturning fireplace, Butcher block countertops, custom brick back splash, island with granite top and overhang for two barstools. Pantry, wood cabinets and stainless appliances. Recessed lighting with dimmer controls throughout. added outlets for convenience have been installed in all rooms. 12+ ceiling and crown moldings. Fireplaces in living room dining room great room and master bedroom. Electric fireplace insert in formal living room. Custom shudders on exterior make this home stand alone. Lush mature landscape and a 3 car+ garage/workshop with loft that could easily be converted to an guest suite or apartment. There is just too many amenities to mention so please make the time to take a look at this beautiful circa 1850 home located within walking distance of downtown and within an hour of the beach.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $289,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Several people were transported to Florence area hospitals late Saturday afternoon following a four-car crash at the Irby Street/Cheves Street intersection.
McBEE, S.C. − Clemson Extension agent Tony Melton has retired from his job, twice. But he keeps working.
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Five of the seven workers charged in a South Carolina assisted living home abuse case didn't report the other two employ…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- As COVID-19 cases spike in the Pee Dee, fueled by the more readily spreadable Delta Variant, heads of care at two or the Pee Dee's largest healthcare organizations have one word of advice on how to avoid getting caught up in this spike.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Snatched Body Sculpting and Contouring opened this week at 1927 C W. Palmetto St. in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Hartsville woman killed Friday when shots were fired into the car in which she was a passenger was pregnant.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A Darlington man died in a head-on collision Friday morning on East Billy Farrow Highway just outside of Darlington.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A business called 3-2-1-Selfie held its grand opening on Friday in downtown Florence.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – On June 16, roughly seven weeks ago, 131 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in South Carolina.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Seven workers associated with the Pee Dee Center have been charged in connection with a May 3 incident in which a resident was abused.