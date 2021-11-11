3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $40,000

 Skip to main content
Project Urban Square to move forward
Local News

Project Urban Square to move forward

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence is getting ready to move forward on Project Urban Square. On the agenda for the 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, meeting of the Florence Design Review Board are the requests for certificates of appropriateness to construct the apartment building and the parking deck parts of the project. 

