3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $55,000

3 Bedrooms, 1.5 bath 1,325 sq ft. home located in Marion, SC in Marion County. The estimated year built is 1960, sits on a .6 acre lot with a quiet setting. Public water. Other features of this home: Screened rear porch, detached storage building. Located minutes from the Hwy 301 Boat Landing, only 10 miles from Francis Marion University, 14 miles from Florence Regional Airport and 9 miles from Marion County Airport. This home also offers convenience to, Marion Hike-Bike Trail, Withlacoochee Park, Marion County Museum, major roads, Great Pee Dee River, Little Pee Dee River, shopping and job opportunities.