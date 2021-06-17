3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $55,000

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Five graveyards have been found on a property located north of Florence in Darlington County. Brian Gandy, director of the Darlington County Historical Commission, and Jim Frederick, a professor at Clemson University, announced Monday that they used historic records, old maps and aerial photographs and site exploration to relocate five graveyards at the Clemson University Pee Dee Research and Education Center which is located adjacent to Dargans Pond near the Pee Dee River.