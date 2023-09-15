This marvelous home built in 1907, is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Sitting on .74 acres and only an hour from the beach! With a spacious 3,400 square feet, the main house has 3 bedrooms, each with their own functioning wood fire place and 2 full bathrooms. The breath-taking foyer leads to the "round room" with custom built-in seating and a magnificent stained glass window above. The living room also includes the original working fireplace, 11 ft. ceilings, and a built-in window seat. Moving into the distinguished dining room, you will find even more original stained glass and a large wood fireplace with a butlers pantry that accesses the modernized kitchen. That's not all; leading out of the kitchen and into the backyard you will find the fully heated 700 square foot carriage house with an additional full-bath. This is livable space which could be used as guest house. Enjoy the shops downtown, adorable restaurants, and local farmers markets! Marion has that hometown feel while still being located close to the beach.