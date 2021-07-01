 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $75,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $75,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $75,000

3 Bedrooms, 1.5 bath 1,325 sq ft. home located in Marion, SC in Marion County. The estimated year built is 1960, sits on a .6 acre lot with a quiet setting. Public water. Other features of this home: Screened rear porch, detached storage building. Located minutes from the Hwy 301 Boat Landing, only 10 miles from Francis Marion University, 14 miles from Florence Regional Airport and 9 miles from Marion County Airport. This home also offers convenience to, Marion Hike-Bike Trail, Withlacoochee Park, Marion County Museum, major roads, Great Pee Dee River, Little Pee Dee River, shopping and job opportunities.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert