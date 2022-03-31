 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $89,900

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $89,900

2008 mobile home for sale in nice area with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms situated on .6 acre. Needs a good cleaning. 1580 s.f. Good condition Call Myra for an appointment 843-430-1300

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert