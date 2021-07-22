3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $89,900
FLORENCE, S.C. – A six year old North Vista Elementary School student is scheduled to appear in two movies being filmed this summer. Second grader Jamier Williams and his mother, Shikari Gregg, headed to New York late last week so that Williams could appear in the first of two movies. Williams will return to the Big Apple in August to appear in the second movie.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A lawsuit has been filed against the Florence man accused of killing two police officers and injuring five more.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Two Darlington Courthouse Square businesses were destroyed and several others damaged in a Friday night fire that firefighters from two counties battled for the rest of the night and most of the morning to bring under control.
FLORENCE, S.C. – One person was killed Monday evening in a one-vehicle wreck on Old River Road in Florence County.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder Tuesday evening after a stabbing incident in downtown Florence.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – A second former Darlington County detention center guard was recently arrested.
FLORENCE, S.C — A Florence County sheriff’s deputy was released from a hospital Thursday after she spent almost two weeks in intensive care fo…
FLORENCE, S.C. – An as yet unknown economic development project could result in an investment of $66.5 million and the creation of 430 jobs in…
Walking and chewing gum is something most people take for granted. If you have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD), you certainly won’t take it for granted.
FLORENCE, S.C. – David Beasley, the executive director of the World Food Program and a former governor of South Carolina, will address the community and area business leaders at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s annual Membership Luncheon.