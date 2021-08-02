 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $99,000

3 Bedroom 1 bath Craftsman style home with lots of charm and potential. Home has recently been freshly painted inside and out. Formal living room and dining room with French glass doors. 10' ceilings, hardwood flooring, 3 classic fireplaces. separate laundry room off the eat in kitchen. Seller has just installed new lighting/ceiling fans in all rooms. New updated kitchen facet and gas range. And new exterior lighting on front porch. Back deck was resealed and stained over the summer and a new roof was installed 2019. 6' wood privacy fencing in back yard. New compressor was installed 2020 and HVAC unit has been maintained and serviced on a regular basis. Front and oversized rear decks are perfect for relaxing or entertaining. For more information or to schedule a showing please call. All this home is missing is you.

