 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marion/Pee Dee - $177,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marion/Pee Dee - $177,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marion/Pee Dee - $177,000

Say Yes to this peaceful countryside beautiful home seating on nearly 2 acres. There's plenty of space for fun activities inside and out with 2 huge workshop/garages that can be used for almost any function with one being (30ft by 50ft) and the other (25ft by 30ft) both with cemented flooring. This property is only minutes away from Myrtle Beach and walking distance from the Pee Dee River. New flooring, paint, roof and upgrades throughout the entire home. Call or text Kelvin to set up your personal showing appointment 8432501784.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jobs are there in Florence, consultant says, but not the right ones
Local News

Jobs are there in Florence, consultant says, but not the right ones

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jobs may be abundant in Florence. Gary Mitchell, president of Kendig Keast, the firm preparing the city's comprehensive plan, presented information about the current state of the city to the city council Tuesday afternoon. Mitchell showed a slide indicating that there were 0.97 jobs for every resident of the city compared to 0.48 jobs per resident of the United States and 0.38 per resident of South Carolina. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert