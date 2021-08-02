3 Bedroom Home in Marion/Pee Dee - $177,000

Say Yes to this peaceful countryside beautiful home seating on nearly 2 acres. There's plenty of space for fun activities inside and out with 2 huge workshop/garages that can be used for almost any function with one being (30ft by 50ft) and the other (25ft by 30ft) both with cemented flooring. This property is only minutes away from Myrtle Beach and walking distance from the Pee Dee River. New flooring, paint, roof and upgrades throughout the entire home. Call or text Kelvin to set up your personal showing appointment 8432501784.