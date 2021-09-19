 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Pamplico - $129,999

Country living is waiting for you .This beautiful brick home located in the Pamplico area comes with 3 bedroom 1.5 bath and sits on 0.59 acres. Relax in the sunroom with family and friends while enjoying the peaceful surroundings or come inside when the weather is chilly and enjoy sitting by the fire. This home comes with a brand new roof, deep well and HVAC unit . This home has been well taken care of and very clean. Come see for yourself. Call today for your personal showing.

