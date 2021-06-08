OUR FAMILY HOME - Situated on 2.07 acres is where we spent our childhood life as a family. This architectural designed quality constructed Colonial home has 3 BR & 2 Bath with nice open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and a walk-in pantry. You will find a large formal dining and living room, family room with custom built-in cabinets, bedrooms with walk-in closets. Oak hardwood floors throughout with carpet covering hardwood floors in bedrooms, nice tile floors in kitchen and baths. There is also an 848 sq. ft. home/apartment 2BR, 1BA with double garages underneath (that is currently rented) and a nice insulated workshop. You will find varieties of different grapes, blueberry’s and where the garden was located behind the workshop. Home, garage apartment and shop are being sold “as is”. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Pamplico - $265,000
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot to death Wednesday in the 400 block of West Cheves Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man was arrested in Sanford, N.C., in connection with the Wednesday shooting death of a Florence woman in the 400 block of West Cheves Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers officially opened in Florence at 10 a.m. Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died in an early Wednesday morning single-vehicle crash near Hartsville.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- The driver of a Polaris side-by-side died Saturday following a May 27 Timmonsville crash.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- QVC Wednesday announced a $27.5 million expansion that will create about 360 new jobs at its fulfillment center on TV Road in Florence.
CHAPIN, S.C. — Dillon couldn’t cash in on its first big scoring opportunity. Seneca did.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot late Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Chase Street.
Fred Carter: South Carolina General Assembly likely to fund two Francis Marion University building projects
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University could be getting two new buildings.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The first person hired by Nikki Haley during her first run for governor may be the next mayor of Hartsville.