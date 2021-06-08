3 Bedroom Home in Pamplico - $265,000

OUR FAMILY HOME - Situated on 2.07 acres is where we spent our childhood life as a family. This architectural designed quality constructed Colonial home has 3 BR & 2 Bath with nice open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and a walk-in pantry. You will find a large formal dining and living room, family room with custom built-in cabinets, bedrooms with walk-in closets. Oak hardwood floors throughout with carpet covering hardwood floors in bedrooms, nice tile floors in kitchen and baths. There is also an 848 sq. ft. home/apartment 2BR, 1BA with double garages underneath (that is currently rented) and a nice insulated workshop. You will find varieties of different grapes, blueberry’s and where the garden was located behind the workshop. Home, garage apartment and shop are being sold “as is”. View More