 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Scranton - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Scranton - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Scranton - $185,000

Check out this remodeled double wide on 6.05 acres of land with attached double carport. The home has been updated the past 2 years with appliances, cabinets, countertops, fixtures, floors, roof, hot water heater, water pump, shiplap, double carport, HVAC. It has a fireplace and check out the master bathroom. There are 3 storage buildings, one has double roll up doors and sheds for all your toys. Deer and turkeys come on the property so if country living is what you are looking for, then come check it out.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Person killed on Interstate 95 while trying call for help

FLORENCE, S.C. – A person attempting to call 911 was killed on Interstate 95 near exit 170 Tuesday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that the driver of a Dodge Charger struck concrete barriers, exited his car to call for help from law enforcement officials and was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe attempting to avoid the Charger. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert