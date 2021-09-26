3 Bedroom Home in Scranton - $185,000

Check out this remodeled double wide on 6.05 acres of land with attached double carport. The home has been updated the past 2 years with appliances, cabinets, countertops, fixtures, floors, roof, hot water heater, water pump, shiplap, double carport, HVAC. It has a fireplace and check out the master bathroom. There are 3 storage buildings, one has double roll up doors and sheds for all your toys. Deer and turkeys come on the property so if country living is what you are looking for, then come check it out.