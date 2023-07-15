House being sold as is. 2018 Giles Mobile Home in the subdivision of Nestle Down Farms in Sellers. Cash and Owner Financing options are available only. Cash Price $35,000 Owner Financing Price: $42,000 Owner Financing Terms: 10% down payment, 12% interest, finance up to 25 years, must pay the taxes on the mobile home and land each year and carry insurance on the home.
3 Bedroom Home in Sellers - $35,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Darlington institution closed its doors for the final time on June 29.
When to claim Social Security is not a decision to be made based on emotion, such as worrying that you'd better get the money now "while you c…
A solar storm forecast for Thursday is expected to give skygazers in some states along the U.S.-Canada border a faint glimpse of the northern …
FLORENCE, S.C.—The South Carolina High School League state basketball semifinals and finals are officially coming to Florence Center.
ORANGEBURG, S.C.-- A Lake City coach was injured and has been taken to a Columbia area hospital following a head-on crash involving a minibus …