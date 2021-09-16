 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Society Hill - $77,500

Brick ranch home located in Society Hill SC. 3 bed 1 bath with hardwood, and vinyl flooring. Open kitchen with all appliances conveying. 0.70 +/- acres. 100% financing through USDA! Square footage is an estimate and if important please measure. All other information to be verified by buyer.

