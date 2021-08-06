3 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $1,500,000

Middle Sparrow Ranch South Carolina welcomes you to Middle Sparrow Ranch! A truly exclusive glimpse into the horseman or homesteader that beckons within you. This working ranch was once home to the best grass-fed beef, fresh whole milk, curated artisan cheeses, decadent homemade cookies, and fresh bread. Nearly 90 acres boasts of 15 separate paddocks w water and a 30x40 horse barn housing 4 stalls, a tack room, and space to expand more stalls. Adding to the experience is a chicken coop, potting shed, feed barns, and utility barns sprinkled throughout the property. The beauty and functionality of this land flawlessly encompass the bona fide farm life. Throw open the windows in the main homesite at 311 W Ralph Lane , a 3bedroom and 2 bath 27x44 mobile home and let the aromas of fresh cut grass drift in, and admire the large 40x60 Implement Barn and utility shed. Gaze upon the verdant fields rambling through the tree lined property while soaking in the sensations of the Magnolia Branch stream to which it connects. This could be a perfect site to build your dream home. The second property located at 400 W Ralph Lane also features 2 septic systems, and a commercial well along with 1other well, adding the appeal of self-sufficiency.The 30x40 horse barn, 4 storage/feed barns plua 18x36 open hay barn and 6 paddocks are located across the street from the 311 Homesite.This separate living area gives you unlimited possibilities for friends and family or even just visitors. You’ll be charmed by the converted guest 36x50 Barndominium, a 2 bedroom 1 bath guest quarters. It has been lovingly decorated with reclaimed wood from the old tobacco barn torn down on the homesite. The cabinets and countertop, also made from that same wood, create an inviting warmth that wraps the entire place in farm charm. Grand sliding barn doors open to reveal the bedrooms. The bath features a true cowboy clawfoot soaking tub, a whiskey barrel vanity, and a separate shower as well. The extra room on the back is prepped for a commercial kitchen (containing utilities and a floor drain), uncovering yet another layer to this place’s endless potential. Take a few more steps toward its double set of large doors and directly access your own personal slice of the great outdoors, an unparalleled spot to observe the equestrian lifestyle you have been dreaming about. Relax in your hot tub and let the cares of the world slip away.