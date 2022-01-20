 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $1,500

3 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $1,500

3 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $1,500

To view this property please stop by the listing office to check the key out. There is a $40 refundable key deposit required, and a copy of your drivers license will be made. Key must be returned to office within one hour of checkout. To apply for this rental property - please stop by listing office to pick up rental application. Application fee is $40, and $20 additional per co-applicant. Monthly income must be at least 3 time the amount of the monthly rent. A credit report and background check will be ran. Please call 843-667-0041 for further information. *WILL BE AVAILABLE JANUARY 31ST*

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command
Local News

Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina National Guard’s 133rd Military Police Company, Timmonsville Sunday morning had its deployment ceremony in the comfy confines of the Florence Center -- it had originally been scheduled for the Florence Veterans Park.

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game
Local News

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was tackled and arrested on the floor during the Wilson-Hartsville basketball game. Lt. Mark Blair of the Hartsville Police Department reported that he received information from another officer that Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, who was wanted on a probation violation was at the game. 

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery
Local News

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Pee Dee has been placed under a winter storm watch, the governor has declared a state of emergency and the weather forecast pretty much calls for 100% chance of cold, wet misery -- but what flavor that comes in depends a great deal on location.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert